Kaze wonders why Yanga SC managed just two goals vs Ruvu Shooting

The Burundian coach said the players have to blame themselves for squandering clear chances that would have made the scoreline look huge

Young Africans (Yanga SC) head coach Cedric Kaze has wondered why his side did not score more than two goals against Ruvu Shooting in a Mainland tie at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on December 6.

Yanga pulled off a 2-1 victory to keep their good run in the season going but the Burundian coach feels Timu ya Wananchi would have had more goals had they been clinical enough against a side that inflicted a 1-0 loss against their arch-rivals Simba SC.

“We faced a well-organised side who have a very experienced coach and who understand the league better, but we managed to make a statement that we are in the league to compete,” the former Vital’O coach told Daily News.

“Looking at that game from a technical perspective, one wonders why we only managed to score just two goals as we had instances where we could have got more than two goals.

“We squandered a lot of chances but the good thing is that we managed to get three points from a very difficult team.”

The next game for the record champions will be a clash against Mwadui FC on December 12 but Kaze has underlined the importance of his players remaining consistent.

“The most important thing is for the payers to maintain consistency in all games and not only in one game,” the coach, whose side have not been defeated in 14 games and with 34 points, added.

Kaze also explained why the arrival of Saidi Ntizanbonkiza, a Burundian free agent who was recently signed, will add more confidence to the players.

“Failing to score does not mean a player is bad but sometimes that happens because of low confidence. With Ntibanzonkiza’s arrival, definitely confidence of some players will improve,” he concluded.

The Burundian's arrival fuelled speculation around Yacouba Sogne’s future. Sogne is among the players signed in the last transfer window but rumours have it that he might leave the club in December.

There are is speculation around Farouk Shikhalo’s future, who has found it hard to dislodge Metacha Mnata from the starting XI.

Since signing for Yanga, the former and Posta goalkeeper has always had to contend with a place on the bench alongside Ramadhan Kabwili.