'Kaze will make Yanga SC a modern team' - Harambee Stars custodian Shikhalo

The former Bandari FC goalkeeper is impressed by the tactics brought by the Burundian tactician

Young African SC (Yanga SC) custodian Farouk Shikhalo has revealed the coaching style of new tactician Cedric Kaze will make the team better in no time.

The Burundian was appointed to coach Timu ya Wananchi after the exit of Serbian Zlatko Krmpotic, who was in charge of the 27-time league champions for just 37 days.

"Kaze is a very good coach and I now understand why he has been abroad for a long time," Shikhalo told Mwanaspoti.

"There are some tactics he is bringing on board that will make Yanga play modern football ahead of all the other teams in .

"The team is now having defensive discipline which starts with the strikers. But it is done tactically; defensive midfielders are not solely relied on to stop the opponents from getting to the ball in the danger zones."

The Harambee Stars goalkeeper also revealed how Kaze wants his team to play.

"He likes us to possess the ball, and when the opponents get it, he wants us to press fast and regain possession," Shikhalo revealed.

"If you are keen, you will realize these are the tactics used by most teams in Europe."

Kaze led Wananchi to a 1-0 win over Polisi Tanzania in his first game in charge.

In the early exchanges, the administrative side remained disciplined and gave as much as they received, and it was their defensive play which limited Timu ya Wananchi from getting a goal at the Shamba la Bibi.

In the second half, the former champions upped their tempo, limiting their opponents from getting out of their half.

The visitor's consistency finally overwhelmed Polisi and in the 70th minute, they managed to get the goal. Mukoko Tonombe, referred to as Ticha, was let loose in the danger zone and fully capitalized on position to win maximum points for Wananchi.

Despite a spirited fight-back by Polisi, Young Africans held on to claim their fifth consecutive win in the Tanzania Mainland League.

Azam FC lead the race for the title with 21 points from the seven games played while Wananchi are second with 16 after playing 16 matches. Defending champions Simba SC are third with 13 points coming from the six games they have played.