Kaze: Why Yanga SC coach is anticipating tough game away to Mwadui FC

The Jangwani Street-based charges are aiming at extending their unbeaten run in the league

Yanga SC coach Cedric Kaze is anticipating a tough outing away to Mwadui in the Mainland League game scheduled for Saturday.

Timu ya Wananchi are unbeaten in the 14 games played and are enjoying a healthy seven-point lead on top of the table. Despite playing against a team that is second last on the table with 10 points, the tactician believes there should be no room for complacency.

"Last season Simba SC lost their first league game [after a seven-match unbeaten run] at Shinyanga," Kaze said ahead of the game.

"Playing Mwadui will not be easy, it will be a tough match. We would not look at the standings but will take the game with the seriousness it deserves.

"We are taking every game seriously."

The Burundian says the preparations for the game have been good and the current crop of players are ready to give their best on the pitch to ensure the team gets good results.

"We have been training well, working on vital departments to ensure we continue with our good run," Kaze continued.

"The most important thing is to ensure we win every game we play regardless of the opponent we are playing against.

"I am confident with the players I have; they can fight to get a win anywhere. Getting a win either home or away is not a problem for us; the main objective is ensuring we get a point in every game."

Timu ya Wananchi are on 34 points after winning 10 games and drawing four. They are the only team in the 18-team division yet to taste defeat. They have managed to score 17 goals and conceded just five.

Mwadui FC are in the 17th position after playing 14 games as well. They have managed to get just three wins in the process, drawing one and losing 10 games.

They have scored 11 goals and conceded 28 which is the most goals conceded in the league.

On Friday, Mtibwa Sugar will host KMC from 16.00 EAT. On Saturday, JKT Tanzania will be away to Biashara Mara United with Polisi Tanzania playing Ruvu Shooting.