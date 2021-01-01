Kaze: Why Yanga SC are in desperate need of a striker

The Burundian tactician explains why the Jangwani giants must beef up their striking force before the mini window closes

Young Africans coach Cedric Kaze has explained the reason he is targeting signing a striker in the mini-transfer window.

Despite leading the 18-team league table on 44 points from 18 matches and remaining unbeaten, the Burundian tactician has revealed the club are still in the market for a striker and they will bring someon on board before the window closes on January 15.

Kaze has now explained he needs to see his team score more goals in the second round of the Mainland in order to have a better goal aggregate, which is why they are determined to add strength to the attacking zone by signing one striker.

More teams

“Having been very successful in the defensive zone in the first round, we now want to make sure we add more edge to the attacking zone and that is why we are in the process of recruiting another striker who will strengthen the area,” Kaze said, as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“We want to see our team score more goals, to have a better balance of goals scored and conceded if we want to finish in a better position in the standings.”

Reports have already indicated the Jangwani giants are in the process of signing Congolese striker Ferebory Dore to boost their striking options.

In an earlier interview, Yanga vice-chairman Fredrick Mwakalebela, confirmed the club’s leadership and the technical bench had met with the players to urge them to forget the results of the first round and start with a new pace in the second round.

“Our strategy is to start the second round faster, we have already talked to our players to forget the results of the first round and now look at the second round to make sure every match we get three points,” Mwakalebela said, as quoted by Sokalabongo. “What we are looking for is to start the second round as if we do not have points, that will help a lot to achieve our set targets for the season.

Article continues below

“The fans are trying hard to show up on the field and they have been supporting us, so the players have a debt to pay them which is nothing but to win the major league title.”

Mwakalebela continued: “If the leadership is doing its job well, we will make sure we give the players everything on time so they can do well and win the championship.”

Yanga, who are leading the 18-team table with 44 points from 18 matches, have now shifted their focus to the Mapinduzi Cup which will kick off on Tuesday in Zanzibar.