Kaze: Why new Yanga SC coach is yet to report to work

The Jangwani giants have revealed why their new coach is yet to arrive ahead of his unveiling ceremony

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have come out to clarify the reason their new coach Cedric Kaze is yet to arrive to take charge.

Goal reported exclusively four days ago the Jangwani giants had picked the Burundian coach to replace Serbian Zlatko Krmpotic, who was fired last week, after only 37 days in charge of the team.

Goal further confirmed that Kaze, who was also given the job before Yanga settled for Krmpotic, after he cited family issues, was to be unveiled anytime last week.

Yanga have now come out to confirm the new coach is yet to arrive because he asked for more time after Board (TPLB) moved to postpone the Kariakoo derby against their rivals Simba SC from October 18 to November 7.

According to Yanga Communication Officer Hassan Bumbuli the coach had planned to arrive on Thursday so as to prepare the team for the derby but now that it was postponed, he will take his time before arriving to take over the reins.

“Our plans were for the coach to arrive on Thursday and prepare the team for the derby but since it was pushed to a new date, we don’t have any hurry for him to come,” Bumbuli told Sokaletu. “We wanted him to start his job against Simba because it was an important match for us.

“But now that the derby was moved, now we have given him time to sort out his issues back home so that when he comes to Dar es Salaam he will be ready, to start the job.”

Kaze is an experienced African coach who holds a Caf A License. He started his coaching job as an assistant to Armas Niyamugambo at Prince Louis Rwagasore FC.

He was confirmed as the head coach for the 2005/06 season and his team finished second to Vital’O. He left and joined Atletico FC for the 2006/07 season and he helped the club remain among the top four sides in four seasons in charge.

Kaze was named Burundi’s coach of the season twice; in 2008/09 and in the 2011/12 seasons, although his side finished second.

He lifted the Ligue A title in the 2010/11 campaign. Yanga are now set to have their fifth coach in under one year as they first had Mwinyi Zahera who was let go in November before Boniface Mkwasa was appointed on an interim basis.

Mkwasa - who is at Ruvu Shooting - thereafter acted as Eymael’s assistant until his contract ended in August and was not renewed.