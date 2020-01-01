Kaze: Who Yanga SC might target to reinforce squad in mini-window

The Burundian tactician explains what he will look at when signing new players for the club during the mini-transfer window

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Cedric Kaze has revealed the club will not rush to sign players during the mini-transfer window.

The Mainland mini-transfer window is set to open on December 16, Wednesday, and run to January 15, 2020.

With Yanga leading the 18-team table with an unbeaten run, the Burundian tactician has now said he will not move into panic buying during the window but will use the opportunity to sign players who will add some value with what they already have.

“If the opportunity [of signing players] will come, we will add some players but not for the sake of just signing but rather, we will be keen to see what extra skills he has to benefit the team,” Kaze said as quoted by Daily News.

The Burundian, who is yet to lose a match since joining the Jangwani giants as a replacement for fired Serbian Zlatko Krmpotic, has further said he will soon unveil a list of players who will be released to join other clubs on loan deals.

Yanga maintained their top spot at the 18-team league table after cruising past Mwadui FC 5-0 in a match played at CCM Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga on Saturday.

Winger Deus Kaseke scored the opener for Yanga in the first-half before they turned on the screw to score goals from Yacouba Songne (2), Tuisila Kisinda, and skipper Lamine Moro.

Kaze now feels the team should build their confidence from the result and keep winning their matches until the end of the season.

“The most important thing now is to make sure that the performance of the team is consistent and thereafter, goals will automatically come.

“For today [Saturday], we are grateful to pocket three points courtesy of five goals we scored and I believe that individual confidence of players will improve.

“Another three points that we came for, and I am glad we have managed to get them. The players showed their quality and it is true scoring goals increases the confidence of the team and players, individually, and it will help us to confidently approach forthcoming matches.”

Yanga have now amassed 37 points from 15 matches while second-placed Simba SC who beat Mbeya City 1-0 courtesy of John Bocco’s strike, have collected 29 points from 13 matches and Azam are third on 27 points from 14 outings.