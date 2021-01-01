Kaze to decide on assistant coach at Yanga SC after Mwambusi exit

The Jangwani giants have handed the Burundian tactician a free hand to pick his assistant after the exit of their previous assistant

Yanga SC have confirmed coach Cedric Kaze will be given the opportunity to pick an assistant coach to work with at the club.

Goal exclusively reported on Thursday that the team’s assistant coach Juma Mwambusi had left the club, citing health issues.

Mwambusi is said to have tendered his resignation in Zanzibar where the team took part in Mapinduzi Cup tournament and beat rivals Simba SC 4-3 on penalties to lift the trophy.

The Jangwani giants have now come out to confirm that indeed Mwambusi has left his role at the club and it will now be upon coach Kaze to decide whether he wants to have an assistant coach to help him out.

Yanga chairman Mshindo Msolla has confirmed they will talk to Kaze on the matter and will work on his recommendations.

“For now, we will hold talks with coach Kaze to find out from him whether he can do the job alone or else he needs an assistant coach bearing in mind that he is the one who recommended for Mwambusi to be his right-hand man,” Msolla said as quoted by Daily News.

“If he says that he needs an assistant coach, then he will have to suggest whom he wishes to work with and then, as a club, will implement his recommendation.

“We even have former Yanga players with football coaching skills who can equally take up the post if he [Kaze] will be ready to have one of them on board.”

On the exit of Mwambusi, Msolla told the same publication: “We have received his letter which says doctors have recommended him to take a pause from activities which can lead him to be stressful like coaching duties.

“The letter further narrated that his doctors have requested him not to engage in actions which compel him to talk a lot and that he should spend more time at home until his status improves.”

Reports have already linked Yanga with a move for African FC’s coach Nizar Khalfan in place of Mwambusi.

Mwambusi arrived at Yanga in the 2019/20 season before the appointment of Luc Eymael who later left the club unceremoniously in July 2020.

Mwambusi acted as Yanga’s head coach when Zlatko Krmpotic left the club. The duo had worked for just 38 days before he was asked to oversee the team as the management looked for another head coach.

He left Timu ya Wananchi who are unbeaten after 18 games in the .