Kaze: Sarpong will score many goals for Yanga SC when he hits form

The Burundian tactician keeps faith in the Ghanaian striker saying he will be the star player for the side this season

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Cedric Kaze has maintained his stand that striker Michael Sarpong will be a hit at the club.

The Ghanaian striker signed for the Jangwani giants from Rayon Sports of Rwanda but he has only managed to score two goals from the eight Mainland matches played so far in this campaign.

His latest goal came as Yanga beat Biashara United 1-0 to extend their unbeaten run in the league and also move joint top with Azam FC in the 18-team league table.

The Burundian tactician, who joined the club after the exit of Serbian Zlatko Krmpotic, and has gone for three matches without defeat, has now explained his trust in the striker and said he will score many goals before the season ends.

“I am very happy with how Sarpong is evolving since I came here,” Kaze is quoted by Sokaletu. “I have seen a big improvement in the striker since I came here, and I know he will hit the right button soon.

“What Sarpong needs for now is the proper direction from the coaches, he is a very good finisher, he can score goals but he needs proper guidance and that is what I am giving him, I know soon he will be a very different striker, he will be the key player for us when he understands everything about this club.

“We also need to give him time, he also needs to have trust in himself, he must always have the belief of whatever he wants to do, I am giving him all the chance to change, I will support him because I know he will help us hit our targets.”

Kaze started his reign at Yanga with a 1-0 win against Polisi , followed it up with a 2-1 win against KMC at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza, before recording a 1-0 win against Biashara United at Karume Stadium on Saturday.

In a recent interview, Kaze revealed why he has been rotating the squad in Mainland Premier League matches.

“We have four matches and all of them are difficult and it is a must for my players to fight hard and get the points that we need, but to be honest, I don’t think we have players who can play all the four matches in a row with the speed the fixtures are planned,” Kaze was quoted by Sokaletu.

“What I have decided to do is to make sure that every player gets some minutes of play and that is why I must rotate the squad, and I know it will help to keep my players fit for the subsequent matches throughout the season.”

Kaze continued: “What has impressed me the most is that all the players are ready to fight for the team, they are working hard to make sure we win our matches, and they are playing according to my instructions.”

Yanga will next take on promoted Gwambina FC on Tuesday before they confront bitter rivals Simba SC in the Kariakoo Derby on November 7 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.