Kaze: Sarpong and Yacouba will thrive under my regime because ‘I signed them’

The new Jangwani giants’ coach now says he will revive the careers of the two players who have struggled to make an impact since their arrival

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Cedric Kaze has vowed to revive the careers of strikers Michael Sarpong and Yacouba Songne at the club.

The two players were among the new arrivals at the club in the past transfer window, but they struggled to score goals under Serbian coach Zlatko Krmpotic, who was later fired by the club after only 37 days in charge.

However, Kaze, who joined Yanga to replace Krmpotic last Friday after penning a two-year deal, has revealed fans should expect to see the true colours of the two players, who he also claimed he had asked the club to sign.

“Sarpong and Yaouba are new players in the squad and they are the key players in the striking area and I am happy each of them has managed to score a goal apiece so far in the league,” Kaze is quoted by Sokaletu.

“I want to be honest here, Sarpong and Yacouba are all good players, I know them very well and know the main reason they are struggling is because they are lacking someone to give them passes so that they can score goals.

“I can promise you that now that I have taken charge of the team, you will see a very big difference, you will see why I asked the club to sign them even on my behalf, very soon you will see their importance for the club.”

Kaze’s sentiments come just a day after the club officials promised the club’s fans they will not interfere with his work at the club.

With many team officials already known to interfere with the work of coaches, to the extent of dictating which players should start in a match, Yanga chairman Mshindo Msolla stated they will give coach Kaze a free hand to do his work.

“It is that time we need to give our coach Kaze the support he needs to prepare our team and not to dictate to him which players to play and who should sit on the bench,” Msolla told reporters on Sunday.

“This is not the time to start giving our coach pressure, it is not the time to start discussing the coach on social media on what he should, or he needs to do or what he should have done, no…it is the time to let the coach do his work, let him do the job that we gave him to do.

“He is the one who attends training sessions and understands the strength of each and every player, so he is the one who should be allowed to pick the squad, not the fans or the officials, he knows how the squad can fit into his style of play, who can play where and how.”

“The coach will also be able to decide which player needs to be benched, not the fans or the officials, I want us to take our responsibilities of rallying behind the team and leave the technical matters to the coach, he knows why he is here and what we want him to achieve, let us give him the support.”

Kaze arrived in Yanga from Canada where he was working with youth teams and he has already started training the team ahead of their next Mainland match against Polisi on October 22.

Yanga have enjoyed a good start to the 2020-21 campaign as they have managed to register four wins from the five matches played so far with the other one ending in a 1-1 draw.