Kaze rules out panic buying at Yanga SC as mini-transfer window opens

The Burundian tactician now says he will not be forced to sign players who will not add value to the team

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Cedric Kaze has openly claimed he will not rush to buy players just because the transfer window is now open.

The mini-transfer window opened its door on December 16 and will run until January 15, 2021, with Yanga, who are topping the 18-team table looking to strengthen their squad.

The Burundian tactician who is yet to lose a match since joining the Jangwani giants has now said he is aware Yanga will need to strengthen in order to challenge for the title but he will not be forced into panic buying of players.

Kaze, instead, says he will strive to sign players who he thinks will help his team to achieve the targets they set for the season.

“I know we are heading into the mini-transfer window that I will use to make improvements in areas I believe are currently not the same, and it is true we will buy a few players,” Kaze said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“I can’t sign because of the pressure of what people see, I want to take players who I believe are qualified to help the team because in this period it is difficult to find the best player as many are still bound by contracts in their teams and if it fails, I will end with those we have. with them.”

Reports have already emerged that Kenyan keeper Farouk Shikhalo is among the players reportedly set to be released by Yanga.

According to the reports, Yanga is planning to release Shikhalo and go for another foreign keeper who will be able to challenge first choice Metacha Mnata for a starting role as the team strengthens for the second round of the Mainland .

"Yanga are planning to make a small change of registration in the small window and have planned to register only three players out of which there are midfielders and defenders who will join the team this season,” Sokalabongo reported as quoted from the Champion.

“That’s after the coach made recommendations for the registration of new players and there are those who will be taken on loan while others will be released altogether after failing to show competition in the team.

“Among the players who may be left out is keeper [Shikhalo] who has failed to challenge Metacha for the starting role since joining the side and thus warming the bench.

“So his bosses may leave him out so as to get a chance to sign an international player, Shikhalo is a good goalkeeper but he has failed to give Metacha opposition.”

Yanga are topping the 18-team table with 37 points from 15 matches.