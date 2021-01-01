‘My pride is to leave Yanga SC in position one’ – Kaze bids farewell after sack

The Burundian tactician delivers a message to the club’s top brass after they fired him five months into a two-year contract

Cedric Kaze has called on the Yanga SC management to have patience in their pursuit to win the Mainland Premier League title.

The Burundian tactician was shown the exit door on Sunday alongside his backroom staff after their league match against Polisi Tanzania, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The draw at Ushirika Stadium in Moshi followed a 2-1 loss against Coastal Union on Thursday and the defeat was the first one suffered in the campaign after 21 matches as Yanga conceded more ground in the title race.

Kaze, who had only handled Yanga for five months, having joined to replace fired Serbian Zlatko Krmpotic, has taken to his social media pages to voice his pride in leaving the team in position one on the table.



He also won them their first trophy – Mapinduzi Cup - after three years, but asked the management to have patience in whatever they are doing if they are to win the league title.

“Wananchi it was a pleasure to work with you during these five months,” Kaze wrote on his Instagram page. “The patience is a virtue, 18 league games, 10 wins, seven draws, one loss, four games for Mapinduzi Cup, winner of Mapinduzi Cup.

“I leave Yanga in the first position and that’s my pride...wishing you all the best…this is just a Goodbye.

”We have enjoyed good times together and also faced tough times together but that is how football is, you are happy today and tomorrow you are sad, the only problem we have is that patience is lacking in many people, they want quick results when we must build a team to win us titles.”

Yanga confirmed the exit of Kaze in a statement obtained by Goal which stated: “The management of Yanga would like to inform the public that it has reached an agreement to dismiss the entire technical bench of the club.

“Following the decision, Yanga have dismissed head coach Cedric Kaze, assistants coach Nizar Halfan, physiotherapist Edem Mortoisi, the goalkeeper's coach Vladimir Niyonkuru and the head of security Mussa Mahundi.

“Yanga are grateful for the services they rendered to the club during their tenures and would like to wish them the best in their future endeavours.

“We would also like to urge the fans and members of Yanga to remain patient as we strive to get a new technical bench as soon as possible.”

Kaze had a dream start at Timu ya Wananchi as he helped them maintain an unbeaten run before the first round of the season but when the second round began, the record champions started dropping points.

Although they remain at the top with 50 points from 23 games, four draws from five games has seen them fail to widen the gap to arch-rivals Simba SC, who are second with 45 points from 19 games.