Kaze on Yanga SC: 'Stop trying to dodge the process'

Wananchi stumbled on Saturday after sharing the spoils with KMC in the Tanzanian top-tier assignment

Former Yanga SC coach Cedric Kaze addressed his former employers in a cryptic message stating they cannot dodge the process if they intend to grow.

The Burundian was appointed to lead Timu ya Wananchi in October 2020 but was fired alongside his entire technical bench five months later. Juma Mwambusi was appointed to replace the tactician on an interim basis.

On Saturday, Wananchi were held to a 1-1 draw by Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) FC in a Tanzania Mainland League assignment at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

"I always believe if you are serious about change, you have to go through uncomfortable situations," Kaze posted on Monday .

"Stop trying to dodge the process. It is the only way to grow."

On Saturday, Bryson David opened the scoring for the visitors before Yacouba Songne struck back for the 27-time champions. Mwambusi went on to state they were not expecting to share the spoils with their opponents.

"We appreciate the game ended well but to be honest it was not our expectations to share the spoils but it is football," the veteran tactician told Goal .

"You might have different strategies and plans but when it comes to playing things do change depending on many factors. Some players were not at the level I had expected especially in the first half. They were down and it affected our play as well.

"We managed to slowly get back into the game especially in the midfield, but KMC again got their chance and capitalised on it. We also had about two, three chances in the first half that we would have used but we lacked composure in front of goal and did not use them as expected."

Article continues below

Mwambusi was impressed with the way his charges responded after the break but rued missed chances that he believed would have made a difference.

"After the break, we came back better, and created a lot of chances, I am talking about five or six scoring opportunities.

"We levelled the scores a minute after the second half and if we would have capitalised on at least two chances, we would be talking about something else."