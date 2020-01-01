Kaze: New Yanga SC coach reveals departments to focus on

The Burundi tactician is set to join the Jangwani Street-based side on Thursday to guide his charges

Young Africans SC (Yanga SC) coach Cedric Kaze has revealed he will be working on his team's striking force and defence.

Despite having conceded just one goal in the five games played, Wananchi did not start the season well especially in the attacking department, scoring just four goals in as many matches.

"We have many talented players in the team who can make us better," Kaze told Yanga TV.

"The most important thing is to ensure we improve our attack and also defend well. Soon we will be a better team the way we have always wished for."

The Burundian has also commented on the team's individual brilliance stating he will be aiming at ensuring the team benefits.

"Yanga have their style, associated with the team, which I will be trying to perfect," Kaze revealed.

"We have players who are good individually and struggle to involve their teammates, I will also be trying to improve that and ensure the team benefits more."

The Jangwani Street-based side officially confirmed Kaze will report to work on Thursday.

The new man is set to be unveiled by the Jangwani giants as a replacement for Serbian Zlatko Krmpotic, who was fired by the club after only 37 days in charge of the team.

Since confirming Kaze was to take over as coach, the club was yet to confirm when he will arrive to take charge.

GSM, who are Yanga's sponsors, have revealed through Hersi Said that the coach will land in Dar es Salaam on Thursday from Canada in readiness to start work.

"Our new coach Cedric [Kaze] will arrive in Dar es Salaam on Thursday via a KLM flight from Canada,” Said is quoted by Sokaletu.

"The plane carrying Kaze will arrive at Julius Nyerere Airport at 22:00."

Since the exit of Krmpotic, Yanga have been training under assistant coach Juma Mwambusi ahead of their next Mainland match against Polisi .

The 27-time league champions have collected 13 points from five games played and are currently placed third on the log. Azam FC lead the race with 15 points followed by Simba SC who have 13.