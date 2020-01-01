Kaze in pole position to succeed Krmpotic at Yanga SC - Reports

The Caf A license holder is seen as the most viable and readily available tactician to assume the Timu ya Wananchi job

Burundian coach Cedric Kaze is reportedly in a pole position to be appointed the new head coach for Young Africans (Yanga SC).

Yanga, according to the latest reports in the country, have settled on the Burundian as they wish to get a new man at the helm of the team after the end of Zlatko Krmpotic's short reign.

Kaze was expected to be appointed coach by the Jangwani club to succeed Luc Eymael - who was controversially sacked at the end of July after an acrimonious fall out with the club and supporters – but he cited family issues as the reason he would not take up the job.

Reports now indicate the coach is available and ready for the Yanga challenge. Krmpotic – who has equally had short stints at Zesco United, , APR FC, and Jwaneng Galaxy – left after leading the Tanzanian club to the top of the table with 13 points.

In a Sunday tweet, Yanga’s Senzo Mbatha revealed the coaching position could be filled during the Fifa break.

“The leadership has given the direction [on Krmpotic matter] and we will use the Fifa break and move forward as a club,” he tweeted.

Leadership has given direction and we will use the next FIFA break to prepare better and move forward as the club. Stay tuned to our official pages for updates ! #DaimaMbeleNyumaMwiko #TimuYaWananchi https://t.co/jFBgU6VV6t — Senzo Mbatha 🇿🇦 (@SMbatha_Senzo) October 3, 2020

Kaze is an experienced African coach who holds a Caf A License. He started his coaching job as an assistant to Armas Niyamugambo at Prince Louis Rwagasore FC.

He was confirmed as the head coach for the 2005/06 season and his team finished second to Vital’O.

He left and joined Atletico FC for the 2006/07 season and he helped the club remain among the top four sides in four seasons in charge.

Kaze was named Burundi’s coach of the season twice; in 2008/09 and in 2011/12 seasons, although his side finished second.

He lifted the Ligue A title in the 2010/11 campaign.

Yanga are now set to have their fifth coach in under one year as they first had Mwinyi Zahera who was let go in November before Boniface Mkwasa was appointed on an interim basis.

Mkwasa - who is at Ruvu Shooting - thereafter acted as Eymael’s assistant until when his contract ended in August and was not renewed.

Krmpotic lasted slightly over one month and the new coach is expected to come and guide Yanga who have been showing gradual improvement in each and every game especially with the verve brought about by the new players.

Former Zesco United head coach George Lwandamina has also been linked with the vacant position. The 57-year old Zambian was in charge when Yanga last lifted the league title in 2018.