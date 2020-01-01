Kaze impressed with Yanga SC start, warns ‘more is yet to come’

The Burundian tactician assures fans he is happy with the good start but says they are still working to improve in some areas

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Cedric Kaze says he is happy with his first two matches in charge of the club but has promised more is still to come from the team.

The Burundian tactician signed a three-year contract to sign for the Jangwani giants following the abrupt exit of Serbian Zlatko Krmpotic, who had overseen the club for only 37 days.

So far, Kaze has overseen two matches – winning 1-0 against Polisi before beating KMC 2-1 at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza.

Kaze has now revealed he is yet to get satisfied with his players despite the two wins and has promised the fans to expect more from the team when they start playing his style of football.

“I have received a lot of congratulatory messages from Yanga fans, thanking me for the few changes the team has had since I took over, especially the team holding well to the ball when in possession and also attacking the opponent at any given time,” Kaze is quoted saying by Sokaletu.

“I want to tell Yanga fans that it is just the beginning, more good things will come as you know I have only been around with the team for a few weeks, so we will have a few things we must work on to improve because my aim is to see the team playing the passing game, it is what I like most.

“For now, I am working on improving areas which are not 100 per cent, for example, the striking force, who are not using the chances they create and it has affected our goals not coming in, we have to improve on that.”

Kaze continued: “Another area I want to see improvement is the recovery process, when the team loses possession we take a long time to recover the ball, so we are working on rectifying such mistakes as we move forward.”

Yanga are currently second on the 18-team league table with 19 points from seven matches while Azam, who lost their first match this season against Mtibwa Sugar, are still perched at the top on 21 points.

They will next face Biashara United on November 1.