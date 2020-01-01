Kaze: How Yanga SC will transform their attacking dimension

The Burundian tactician is confident his wingers will help achieve some of their targets set before the end of the season

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have unveiled the weapons they will use to help the team win Mainland Premier league matches.

The Jangwani giants are currently the only unbeaten side in the top-flight after playing 10 matches and they are second on the 18-team league table with 24 points.

As they prepare to face Namungo FC at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Sunday, Kaze, who is yet to lose a match since replacing Zlatko Krmpotic, has now said his main weapon is to use his two wingers Farid Mussa and Carlos Carlinhos.

More teams

Mussa has two passes already to his name this season while Carlinho, who is returning to the team after an injury, has scored one goal and assisted two.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

“It is our target to bag three points in every match that we play and it is the reason I want to use the two players to achieve our target,” Kaze is quoted by Sokaletu.

“I have now asked my wingers [Mussa and Carlinhos] to make sure that they use their passes well, and also change their style because many teams have known what they can.

“We want them to use all angles, not always the wings, they can also cut inside and deliver the passes, we have worked out the style and I know it is a good weapon to help us win our matches.”

In an earlier interview, Kaze revealed he was delighted to have Carlinhos back in the squad for the league matches.

“All my players in the squad are very important and when you miss one of them, it gives you a headache because you are missing a key player,” Kaze told Sokaletu.

“And when you have a fully fit squad to pick from during matchday it gives you the chance to pick the best squad that can give you a win and that is why I am delighted to have Carlinhos back, we missed him and we are happy to have him back.

Article continues below

“I will help him to come back into the squad and I am happy we have all players now available, it is the best way to compete and reach your target and we thank God we don’t have star players out anymore.”

Kaze also said they are taking it a game at a time hoping to achieve their targets including winning the league title.

“We still have a lot of work to do as a team, we are not there yet, we must stay focused and do our job, we want to win our matches, and let us see how far we can.”