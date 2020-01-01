Kaze explains why Yanga SC are rotating squad after third straight win

The Burundian tactician revealed why he has kept rotating the squad since he took charge of the 27-time league champions

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Cedric Kaze has revealed why he has been rotating the squad in Mainland matches.

The Burundian tactician, who signed for the Jangwani giants on a three-year contract to replace fired Zlatko Krmpotic, has so far overseen three matches, winning all of them.

Kaze started his reign at Yanga with a 1-0 win against Polisi , followed it up with a 2-1 win against KMC at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza, before recording a 1-0 win against Biashara United at Karume Stadium on Saturday.

Despite picking up three straight wins, Kaze has not stuck with one team as he keeps rotating the squad and he has now explained the reason behind the move.

“We have four matches and all of them are difficult and it is a must for my players to fight hard and get the points that we need, but to be honest, I don’t think we have players who can play all the four matches in a row with the speed the fixtures are planned,” Kaze is quoted by Sokaletu.

“What I have decided to do is to make sure that every player gets some minutes of play and that is why I must rotate the squad, and I know it will help to keep my players fit for the subsequent matches and throughout the season.”

Kaze continued: “What has impressed me most is that all the players are ready to fight for the team, they are working hard to make sure we win our matches, and they are playing according to my instructions.”

Against Biashara United, striker Michael Sarpong struck the all-important goal in the 68th minute to hand the 27-time league champions maximum points as they moved level on 22 points with Azam FC at the top of the 18-team league table.

A good cross from the right found the towering Ghanaian striker, who signed for Yanga from Rwanda’s Rayon Sports, in a good area, and he rose highest to head the ball in and send thousands of fans who had flocked to the opponents' territory into cheers.

Yanga will next take on promoted Gwambina FC on Tuesday before they confront bitter rivals Simba SC in the Kariakoo derby on November 7 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.