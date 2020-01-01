Kaze explains how Yanga SC managed to beat Ruvu Shooting and stay top

The Burundian tactician speaks on what makes his players continue to grind out league wins even in difficult situations

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Cedric Kaze has explained how his side managed to beat a stubborn Ruvu Shooting 2-1 in a Mainland match on Sunday.

The Jangwani giants were forced to use every means in the book to beat the administrative side, who had threatened to snatch a draw from the match played at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Yanga took the lead in the 30th minute through Michael Sarpong and after a string of missed chances, Shooting equalised in the 60th minute through David Richard but an own goal by Cassian Ponera six minutes later enabled Yanga to take home maximum points.

More teams

Coach Kaze has now admitted Ruvu Shooting gave them a difficult game and explained how they turned it around to remain unbeaten in the 18-team league table.

“One thing I like about my players is that they play according to instructions,” the Burundian tactician told reporters after the match.

“It was not an easy game because they really pushed us, they threatened from all angles, they are a good team and the composure of my players, and listening to me when I shout from the touchline, helped us to carry the day.

“The positive thing from the game is we picked maximum points, at some point it looked like we might miss on three points because Ruvu never gave up, I now know what kind of a team they are, a team which never gives up and I want to thank my players to containing them and managing to come out with a win.”

Kaze, who is yet to lose a match since joining the Jangwani giants to replace fired Serbian Zlatko Krmpotic, further thanked the club fans for pushing the team to get a positive result.

“Our fans have also been giving us the support we want, without them we cannot achieve what we have achieved so far, and I want to encourage them not to stop, they should continue attending our matches and supporting us, we need them to achieve our targets for the season.”

Article continues below

After 14 games, Yanga are enjoying an eight-point gap on top of the table since they are on 34 points, while Azam FC are second with 26. The ‘Ice-cream Makers’ will face Gwambina FC on Monday hoping to get maximum points and close the gap.

Champions Simba SC are third on the log with 23 points after 11 games and they were not involved this weekend owing to their participation in the Caf , where they eliminated Plateau United of on a 1-0 aggregate win.

Yanga will next face Mwadui FC as they continue to push for the league title they last won four seasons ago.