Kaze explains how return of Carlinhos will boost unbeaten Yanga SC

The Burundian tactician reveals what the return of the Angolan playmaker means to his team ahead of the league's return

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Cedric Kaze is delighted to have winger Carlos Carlinhos back in the squad for the Mainland matches.

The Angolan star, who signed for the Jangwani giants in the just-ended transfer window, has resumed training with the team after missing three league matches including the derby against rivals Simba SC which ended 1-1 before the Fifa international break.

However, Carlinhos was involved in a friendly against African which they won 3-1 and coach Kaze has now said his return gives him enough options to pick from the squad.

More teams

“All my players in the squad are very important and when you miss one of them, it gives you a headache because you are missing a key player,” Kaze told Sokaletu.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

“And when you have a fully fit squad to pick from during matchday it gives you the chance to pick the best squad that can give you a win and that is why I am delighted to have Carlinhos back, we missed him and we are happy to have him back.

“I will help him to come back into the squad and I am happy we have all players now available, it is the best way to compete and reach your target and we thank God we don’t have star players out anymore.”

Kaze, who is yet to lose a match since joining Yanga following the sacking of Serbian Zlatko Krmpotic, has also said they are taking it a game at a time hoping to achieve their targets including winning the league title.

“We still have a lot of work to do as a team, we are not there yet, we must stay focused and do our job, we want to win our matches, and let us see how far we can.”

Article continues below

Since joining Yanga, Carlinhos has managed to score one goal when Yanga beat Coastal Union 3-0. He also set up two goals.

Yanga are currently preparing to face Namungi FC in a league match on November 22 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

The Timu ya Mwananchi are now second on the 18-team table with 24 points, from 10 matches, while Azam FC are leading the table on 25 points.