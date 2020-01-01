Kaze explains the benefit of individual talks with Yanga SC players

The Burundian was appointed a week ago and has revealed the ways he is trying to make the stars work in unity and feel valued

Young Africans (Yanga SC) head coach Cedric Kaze has explained the importance of individual talks with players.

Kaze has been in charge of Yanga for a week now since he was appointed to take Zlatko Krmpotic’s place and his main distinguishing character is the habit of holding talks with single players.

In one of the sessions he has overseen, Mwanaspoti reports that Kaze held a long conversation with Waziri Junior who has not featured in any match since he was signed from Mbao FC.

Haruna Niyonzima, Lamine Moro, Deus Kaseke and Mustapha Mauya are the other players who had been seen engaging with the coach for long.

“It is my principle that I pull aside a player or two and have talks with them either before or after training sessions,” the Burundian told Mwanaspoti.

“The main target is to make every player feel that they are part of the team so that no one feels he is of low value to the club. I believe the approach will help us do things in unity and see us succeed.

“I have analysed all the players in the sessions that we have had and in the talks we have had I believe will make everyone feel valued.”

Kaze will take charge of his first game for Yanga against Polisi on Thursday at Uhuru National Stadium.

Polisi Tanzania head coach Ally Suleiman Mtuli is confident they will stun the record champions in Dar es Salaam.

“In football, there is always no big team but we respect Yanga as one of the oldest clubs in the country,” Mtuli told the same publication.

“What we have come for is a win and I believe we are going to get it.”

In the first meeting of the 2019/20 season, Yanga and Polisi Tanzania pulled off a 3-3 draw with Ditram Nchimbi, now playing for Yanga, scoring three goals against them. In the second round, they drew 1-1 when Tariq Seif, now playing for Polisi Tanzania scored for Yanga.

Mtuli's side has played six games and the last one at Uhuru Stadium ended in a 1-1 draw against Gwambina FC.

Yanga have played five and have 13 points from four wins and a draw.