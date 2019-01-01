Kazakhstan vs Scotland: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
Scotland will look to take the momentum of their Nations League promotion through to the European Championships next year as they begin their qualification campaign with a trip to Kazakhstan.
Alex McLeish's visitors are nominally the third seeds in Group I behind Belgium and Russia, but at the very least are still
Having not qualified for a major tournament since the 1998 World Cup in France, McLeish knows he will have his work cut out, but if his side can take three points away from the Astana Arena, then they will have given themselves a real shot in the arm.
Michal Bilek's side
|Game
|Kazakhstan vs Scotland
|Date
|Thursday, March 21
|Time
|3:00pm GMT / 11:00am ET
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In the United States (US), the game will be broadcast on Univision Deportes En Vivo and can be livestreamed via ESPN3.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|Univision Deportes En Vivo
|ESPN3
In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event and can be livestreamed via the Sky Go app.
|UK TV channel
|Online
|Sky Go
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Kazakhstan squad
|Goalkeepers
|Pokatilov, Nepohodov, Shatsky
|Defenders
|Logvinenko, Malyi, Suyumbayev, Beisebekov, Miroshnichenko, Erlanov
|Midfielders
|Islamkhan,
|Forwards
|Shchotkin, Murtazayev, Turysbek, Seidakhmet,
Michal Bilek should be able to recall Bauyrzhan Islamkhan after he did not start against Moldova in February but otherwise may keep faith with a very similar line-up.
There is no place in the squad for striker Oralkhan Omirtayev however, despite him netting the winner last time out.
Potential Kazakhstan starting XI: Nepohodov; Miroshnichenko, Erlanov, Malyi; Tungyshbayev, Fedin, Zhukov, Islamkhan; Murtazayev, Pertsukh, Turysbek.
|Position
|Scotland squad
|Goalkeepers
|Bain, Kelly, McLaughlin
|Defenders
|Bates, Findlay, McKenna, O'Donnell, Palmer, Robertson, Souttar, Tierney
|Midfielders
|Armstrong, Fleck, McGinn, McGregor, McLean, McTominay, Paterson, Shinnie
|Forwards
|Burke, Forrest, Fraser, McBurnie, McNulty, Morgan, Russell
Alex McLeish will be without the services of captain and Liverpool defender Andy Robertson due to an operation on an abscess in his mouth.
Kieran Tierney would have deputised but has been ruled out with a hip injury, with McLeish hinting that Shinnie will fill in instead.
Jordan Archer, Barry Bannan and Charlie Mulgrew have also pulled out of the squad, with the uncapped duo of Liam Kelly and Stuart Findlay added in their place.
Potential Scotland starting XI: Bain; Paterson, Bates, McKenna, Shinnie; Armstrong, McGregor, McTominay; Forrest, McBurnie, Fraser.
Betting & Match Odds
Scotland are the odds-on favourites at 4/5 according to bet365 . Kazakhstan
Click here to see more offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.
Match Preview
Though they may have been absent from Russia for a World Cup to remember last year, Scotland still ended 2018 on a high to bolster their chances of securing a first major tournament in over two decades.
Alex McLeish, newly installed for his second spell in charge of the national side, took his team to the top of their group in Nations League over Israel and Albania, earning promotion from C to B ahead of the next edition.
Attention now turns squarely to securing a place at the 2020 European Championships, with the added safety cushion that should they fail to progress from Group I, they will have a second chance through the play-off route.
With Hampden Park in Glasgow set to be one of 12 host cities next year too, the incentive to secure a return to top-level international competition is big for Scotland, as they travel to Astana to begin their campaign against Kazakhstan.
Michal Bilek's side
The visitors have also been left without captain Andy Robertson after the Liverpool defender was forced to have an operation on his mouth.
The 25-year-old has been a stand-out for both club and country this season and was one of the driving forces behind Scotland's successful Nations League campaign.
Others who have been forced to withdraw from the squad include Jordan Archer, Barry Bannan and Charlie Mulgrew, with Livingston goalkeeper Liam Kelly and Kilmarnock defender Stuart Findlay both drafted
Following their trip east, Scotland will return home via San Marino for their second qualifier, where they will expect to pick up another three points against the nation ranked bottom in the world.