Kayode scores third Europa League goal as Sivasspor grab first win

The 27-year-old continued his fine goalscoring form in the secondary European competition with another effort in Sivas

Olanrewaju Kayode came off the bench to seal Sivasspor's 2-0 victory over Qarabag in Thursday's Uefa outing.

The forward scored his third goal in the Europa League this season, two minutes from time after replacing Mali's Mustapha Yatabare in the 59th minute.

Hakan Arslan assisted Kayode to double the hosts' lead at the Sivas 4 Eylul Stadium, after 's Faycal Fajr combined with Caner Osmanpasa to open the scoring in the 10th minute.

More teams

Although he is yet to open his goal account in the Turkish Super Lig this season, Kayode who is on a season-long loan from , has played a crucial role for Sivasspor in the Europa League with at least a goal in a game so far this campaign.

Mali goalkeeper Mamadou Samassa was also in action for Sivasspor and he kept his first clean sheet having conceded seven goals in the first two matches.

's Max Gradel was introduced as a 59th-minute substitute and 's Isaac Cofie was thrown into the fray in the closing stages of the encounter.

Qarabag, on the other hand, had Ghana's Owusu Kwabena in action from start to finish but he could not stretch his goalscoring run having contributed a goal in each of his last two outings.

Article continues below

Thursday's result was Sivasspor's first win in Group I after suffering defeats against VIllarreal and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The Turkish top-flight club climbed to third in the standings with three points after three matches, and they travel to Azerbaijan for the return fixture against Qarabag after the international break on November 26.

Sivasspor will hope to build on their victory, which ended a four-game winless run across all competitions, when they host for their next league fixture on Sunday.