Kayode continues fine goalscoring run with brace in Gaziantep win

The Nigeria forward continued his fine form in front of goal with two goals and an assist in Saturday's seven-goal thriller

Olanrewaju Kayode inspired Gaziantep to a 4-3 win over Kasimpasa with a brace in a Turkish Super Lig encounter.

The 26-year-old who scored two goals in his last league outing on December 15, continued from where he stopped with another brace to stretch his tally to seven goals in 12 league games in this campaign.

Kayode opened the scoring at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium in the fifth minute and later assisted Kenan Ozer to regain Gaziantep's lead in the 21st minute after his opener was cancelled out.

Papy Djilobodji stretched the lead for the visitors in the 33rd minute and Kayode ensured they had a comfortable 4-1 lead at half-time with his 44th-minute goal.

Article continues below

After his introduction in the second half, 's Mame Thiam reduced the deficit for Kasimpasa in the 80th minute but his effort was not enough to salvage a point for the hosts.

Kayode was in action for 88 minutes while 's Patrick Twumasi came on for Mali's Souleymane Diarra in the 66th minute.

The victory moved Gaziantep to ninth in the Super Lig table with 23 points after 19 matches. They host Yeni Malatyaspor for their next league fixture on December 29.