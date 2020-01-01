Katwila: Mtibwa Sugar will fight to keep league status

The Sugar Millers coach reveals his ambitions to help the club finish the season in a respectable position to avoid the chop

Mtibwa Sugar coach Zuberi Katwila has stated they will strive to win all their remaining matches when the Mainland returns to avoid being relegated.

The Sugar Millers are among the teams fighting to stay afloat in the top-flight, which is set to resume on June 13 after President John Pombe Magufuli gave them the green light.

The league was suspended in mid-March owing to the coronavirus pandemic but will now return after sporting activities were allowed to resume in the country.

“Due to the prevailing situation, we have nothing to complain about other than winning our remaining matches to be completely safe on the table,” Katwila is quoted by Daily News.

“The league fixtures are jam-packed with some games placed too close but our task is to make sure that we prepare well and post remarkable results.”

Katwila also said the time given to teams to prepare for the season return was enough insisting they will do their best to win their matches.

“So far, I am satisfied with the performances of my players during the few days we have regrouped for training and it is my hope that the chart will continue to climb up,” Katwila continued.

“The good thing for our club is that we were prepared for any mode of play which could have been proposed to complete the season either to use one centre or the cleared usual home and away system.”

The team’s captain Shabani Nditi revealed their main target is to make sure they improve their position on the table.

“The big challenge we have as a team is to make sure that we climb up the league ladders and be able to sit on good positions we are commonly known for. To achieve that, we need total cooperation from management and our fans,” Nditi also told Daily News.

Simba SC will be seeking to clinch their third straight title and secure a ticket to represent the country in the Caf .

Before the league took a break, most teams had played 28 matches out of 38, with 20-time champions Simba leading the pack with 71 points.