Katwila: Mtibwa Sugar will always remain in my heart despite Ihefu FC move

The long-serving official now says he will always remain a fan of the Sugar Millers despite signing for the promoted side

Former Mtibwa Sugar coach Zubeir Katwila has revealed the club will always remain in his heart despite making a shocking move to promoted side Ihefu FC on Sunday.

Ihefu confirmed the appointment of Katwila as their new head coach, a few hours after the coach had tendered his resignation to leave the club he had served for the last 21 years.

“Ihefu SC have officially appointed Zuberi Katwila as the new head coach of the senior team,” the newbies confirmed via their official Facebook page.

“[Katwila] You are most welcome in the family.”

Katwila has revealed he will always remain a big fan of the Sugar Millers, whom he says gave him the platform to become a coach in the Mainland .

“I want to thank the leadership of Mtibwa Sugar for believing in me for a very long period, I came here as a player in 1999 and I am now leaving after serving as the club’s head coach, it is a great honour that I cannot take for granted,” Katwila told Mtibwa’s social media pages.

“Mtibwa have really supported me and I want to leave them with a heavy heart, they will always remain in my heart, it will always remain my home.”

The Mainland League newbies have been struggling for consistency in the division. In the last six matches, they have managed to get just three points and are currently placed in the second last position on the 18-team table.

Ihefu started their campaign in the top-tier against defending champions Simba SC with a 2-1 defeat. They then defeated Ruvu Shooting by a solitary goal before falling by the same margin to Mtibwa Sugar.

They followed it up with identical 2-0 losses to Mwadui FC and another promoted side Gwambina before finishing up with a 1-0 loss to Biashara Mara United.

It is for this reason they managed to convince Zuberi to join them from Mtibwa Sugar, and the former midfielder did not hesitate to accept the offer.

"Zuberi requested the management to release him, stating he needs some rest," Mtibwa Sugar communication officer Tobias Kifaru told Azam TV.

"He has been with us since his playing days; however, we will have no option but to try and get his replacement."

While with the Sugar Millers, Zuberi led them to 13th position with five points in the six matches they played.

Zuberi's first assignment with the new team will be against high flying Azam FC. The Chamazi-based charges are the only team with a 100% winning record in the top tier.