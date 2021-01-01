Katwila, Anuary: Ihefu coach and Dodoma Jiji forward crowned as February best

The duo had a good run and helped their teams register decent result in the top tier

Ihefu FC head coach Zuberi Katwila has been awarded the February coach of the month for his good record in the aforementioned month in the Tanzania Mainland League.

During the month, the tactician helped the team collect seven points from the three games they played. They started the month with a 2-0 win away to Ruvu Shooting before drawing 1-1 against Mtibwa Sugar.

Their last game of the month was at home against Mwadui FC where they won 3-2 to ensure they ended the month without a loss.

Jabir Anuary of Dodoma Jiji FC has also been crowned the February player of the month owing to his exploits.

The debutants started the game against reigning champions Simba SC with a 2-1 loss before winning by the same margin against JKT Tanzania.



The promoted side collected maximum points away to Coastal Union after a 2-1 result before settling to a 2-2 draw with Polisi Tanzania.

The forward scored four goals; he was on target once against JKT and Coastal Union each before claiming a brace against Polisi.

Ihefu will be at home in the next game against Biashara Mara United on Monday, February 8 while Dodoma Jiji will be away to Mbeya City on the same day.

On Saturday, Kagera Sugar will be at home against Namungo FC while Mwadui will welcome 2014 champions Azam FC. Ruvu Shooting will be at home playing JKT Tanzania.

On Sunday, 27-time champions Yanga SC will be away to Polisi Tanzania while Coastal Union will be hosting Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC). Another game will be between Mtibwa Sugar against Gwambina.

Timu ya Wananchi lead the race for the title with 49 points from 22 matches. They suffered their first loss of the season on Thursday when they fell 2-1 to Coastal Union. They have recorded 14 wins and seven draws, scoring 35 goals and conceding 13.

Simba are second with 45 points from the 19 games played. They have managed to get 14 wins, three draws, and two losses.

Azam are third with 40 points from the 22 games they have played. The Ice-cream Makers have collected maximum points from 11 games, while seven have ended in draws with the remaining four ending in defeats.