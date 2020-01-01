Kasongo: Why TPLB settled for Majaliwa Stadium to crown Simba SC

The league managers have come out to explain why they decided to hand the new champions the trophy in Lindi

The Board (TPLB) have revealed why they picked Majaliwa Stadium in Lindi as the venue to crown new Mainland Premier League champions Simba SC.

The Wekundu wa Mzimbazi were crowned champions with six matches to spare after their tally of 79 points proved too much for Azam FC and Yanga SC to catch, and they finally got their hands on their third title in a row and the right to represent the country in the Caf next season.

On Wednesday, the league managers issued a statement to confirm Simba will be handed the trophy on July 8 after their league match against Namungo FC at Majaliwa Stadium.

More teams

“We asked Simba to tell us when we can give them the trophy and they have settled for July 8 and that is when we will be able to hand them the trophy,” TPLB said in a signed statement obtained Goal.

“The trophy presentation will be done at Majaliwa Stadium in Lindi after their match against Namungo.”

The TPLB have now come out to clarify why they picked Majaliwa, with CEO Almas Kasongop insisting the decision was reached in unison because they consulted the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) and also Simba, who wrote to them requesting that they need to be presented their trophy in three of their upcoming fixtures.

“After receiving the request, we sat together with TFF and picked Majaliwa Stadium as the venue to hand them their title immediately after facing Namungo,” Kasongo is quoted by Daily News.

“We hope it is a good gesture for them to celebrate outside Dar es Salaam because the league is played in many parts of the country hence an opportunity for people from far areas to be part of the celebrations.”

Kasongo further said they are satisfied with how the league is currently being run but was quick to point out they still have some teething issues that could be sorted in the near future.

“We are satisfied with the progress of the league so far and we have already warned competing teams to be vigilant when the season is ending for them to avoid match-fixing scandals,” Kasongo continued.

“We have written caution letters to all teams parading in all football leagues to avoid entertaining any incidences which may lead them into the temptation of match-fixing.

Article continues below

“We will be sending officials from TPLB in all the upcoming league games so as to be assured no match for the interview is embraced by the competing clubs.”

Simba still have other league matches against Ndanda FC, Mbao FC, Alliance FC, and Coastal Union to play before the season concludes.

Apart from keeping the trophy for good, Simba’s three successful consecutive campaigns, in the 2017/18, 2018/19 and 2019/20 seasons, also saw them match Yanga’s record achieved in the 2014/15, 2015/16 and 2016/17 seasons.