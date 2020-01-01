Kasongo: TFF already implementing Magufuli's suggestion on league resumption

The local federation has confirmed they are in talks to resume the league as recommended by the country’s head of state

The Football Federation (TFF) has revealed they are already implementing the suggestion of President John Magufuli and could resume the Mainland soon.

On Sunday, Magufuli expressed his desire to have football back in Tanzania despite rising coronavirus cases in the country. Like many leagues across Africa and Europe, Tanzania suspended football activities in the country in March following the spread of the coronavirus.

So far there have been 480 Covid-19 positive cases in the country with 167 recoveries and 17 deaths.

TPLB Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Almas Kasongo has lauded Magufuli for the statement and said they are working on his plans to resume the league.

“Let me take this opportunity to laud him [Magufuli] for showing his interest to bring back the game of football because sports help a lot to build people's health and thereby remain resilient to diseases,” Kasongo is quoted by Daily News.

He also maintained his stand that upon the restart of the league, all remaining fixtures will unfold behind closed doors as one of the resolutions made by TPLB, during their first meeting on March 18 this year.

“We will ensure that players, referees, members of the technical bench, leaders, and few reporters who will get access into the stadium are thoroughly tested to curb the further spread of the Covid-19,” Kasongo continued.

“In the Mainland Premier League, there are 98 matches to be played while in the First Division League (FDL), we have 48 games on the cards and again in the Second Division League (SDL), there is one more round to go of 10 matches which will also involve six playoffs before getting the required teams to be promoted.”