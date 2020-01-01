Kasongo: Tanzania will use club licensing to improve standards

The federation's CEO now says they will use club licensing as a key tool to improve football in the country

Board (TPLB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Almas Kasongo has stated the country will use club licensing as a stepping stone to develop football in the country once it is implemented.

Kasongo, who replaced Boniface Wambura at the helm of the TPLB last year, has been on the forefront campaigning for club licensing while insisting on clubs to be serious with the issue.

"Immediately after taking over the position, I declared my priorities and the issue of club licensing was one of them,” Kasongo is quoted by Daily News. “Until now, it is being discussed by many stakeholders in the country as a positive thing towards the smooth development of our football.

"I am happy to see good feedback from people about club licensing which is one of the key areas we need to fully direct our efforts to improve the game of football in the nation.”

He added club licensing has been the biggest challenge to be tackled for many years but he reiterated the time has come to accomplish its implementation.

"Every journey you want to make, you start with one step and we have just started it. I hope that it will be implemented without difficulties since we are all willing to see our football moving forward,” Kasongo continued.

Again, Kasongo mentioned the issue of league sponsors saying it still needs more sponsors to add on the available ones.

"Currently, we have Vodacom, and Azam TV as the main sponsors of the league. However, running a league is very expensive as such, we demand other partners to come forward and provide support as far as sponsoring is concerned.

"All the three sponsors do the recommendable job but others must step up as well to help in the smooth running of the entire league while insisting that the doors are wide open for them."