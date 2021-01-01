Kashasha: Yanga SC signings not good enough to play for team

The sports analyst hits out at the Jangwani giants' scouting system for signing players who don’t have the right status for the team

Tanzanian sports analyst Mwalimu Alex Kashasha has said the biggest problem affecting Yanga SC is their failure to sign quality players who fit their status.

Kashasha has explained if people pay close attention to the type of players who are brought into the squad, many do not have the right attributes to match their ambitions.

“The problems costing Yanga is only one, the person or those responsible for scouting players are doing a lot of tricks by bringing players who do not have the status to play for Yanga,” Kashasha said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“For example, a player like Yikpe [Gnamien] came to Yanga and his quality was not great and he also did not have the qualities to play for the team or even make the team’s starting squad.

“The other player is striker David [Molinga] and he came with a lot of punches but he couldn't do well at the end of the day and he also left the team.

“At the moment, they signed Saidi [Ntibazonkiza], he is a good signing but the biggest problem he is injury-plagued, he cannot help the team, he is always struggling with injuries, and if you look at him, even his age seems to be gone.

“Yacouba [Songne] is also ill so you can see there is still a lot of work to be done in Yanga scouting while another striker, Michael [Sarpong], has just been running endlessly and out of 21 matches, he has only scored four goals.

“So it is important for Yanga to be able to look at the best way to do scouting to find players who will have the status to play for the team if they need success.”

As a result of a turbulent run in the second round of the Mainland Premier League, the Jangwani giants moved to fire their entire technical bench led by coach Cedric Kaze on March 7.

Though they have already appointed Juma Mwambusi on an interim basis, the team is still searching for a permanent coach to see them through the remaining 11 matches in the top-tier.