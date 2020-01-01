Kaseke’s strike downs Azam FC to propel Yanga SC to the top

The record champions have now navigated one of the toughest hurdles in the campaign as they remain unbeaten in the league after 12 matches

Young Africans (Yanga SC) masterminded a 1-0 win against Azam FC in a Mainland Wednesday encounter at Chamazi Sports Complex.

The win, from a goal scored by Deus Kaseke, was enough to propel Yanga to the top of the table with 28 points.

After a goalless first half of an end to end showdown at Chamazi, Kaseke broke the deadlock when he managed to beat Azam’s David Mapigano in the 49th minute for Yanga’s opener.

This was a match that Simba SC were eagerly watching and praying to end in a draw as a win from their game at hand was enough to take them to the top of the table.

Yanga have proven to be top title challengers this season as they look a renewed side in the hunt of a 28th Premier League crown. They drew 1-1 against archrivals Simba SC on November, a side that Azam are yet to meet this season.

Timu ya Wananchi are also the only side yet to lose a game in the campaign so far as Azam have recorded a second loss as well as Wekundu wa Msimbazi who will be in Caf action on November 29 against Plateau United of .

Meanwhile, Kagera Sugar condemned Biashara United to 3-0 loss in the other match at Kaitaba Stadium in Kagera.

Erick Mwijage scored the opener in the 10th minute and the score remained 1-0 for the entire first half. The Sugar Millers scored another two goals in the second half to ensure they won three points and a clean sheet against Francis Baraza’s side.

Nassor Kapama struck in the 77th minute before the final goal was added two minutes later by Hassan Mwaterema.

Finally, Mwadui FC were condemned to a 4-3 loss by Gwambina FC in the third match of the day.

Jimson Stephen scored the opener for the debutants in the sixth minute before it was cancelled in the 15th minute by Herman Masenga. Jacob Masawe helped Gwambina regain the lead in the 26th minute only for Salum Chubi to score an equaliser for Mwadui in the 39th minute.

Gwambina yet again scored and took the lead in the last minute of the first half when Meshack Abraham found the back of the net.

Ismail Ally restored parity for Mwadui in the 62nd minute but Masawe scored the fourth for Gwambina as he earned a brace in a high-scoring encounter at Gwambina Stadium in Mwanza.