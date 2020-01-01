Kaseke: How Songne understanding contributes to goalscoring form at Yanga SC

The forward now explains how he has been on a scoring run that has helped the Jangwani giants to stretch their lead at the summit

Young Africans (Yanga SC) forward Deus Kaseke has explained the reason he has managed to score in two consecutive matches for the club in the Mainland .

Kaseke was on target as Yanga beat rivals Azam FC 1-0 at Chamazi Complex in a match that saw them move top of the table and repeated his exploits yet again with another goal against JKT , which saw them open a six-point gap at the summit.

The diminutive player has now revealed his understanding with Yacouba Songne, which has enabled him to score twice in a row in the league.

“I use his abilities to penetrate available open spaces so that he can easily judge my movement before releasing the pass,” Kaseke said as quoted by Daily News. “I believe we have something in common which later contributes to the positive results for the team.”

On his part, head coach Cedric Kaze says he is happy to have a squad of experienced players since they are playing two matches in a week adding it will help him to rotate his squad.

“We have played three games in eight days hence you definitely expect to see fatigue from players and their total work rate cannot be maintained under such circumstances.”

On managing to score only one goal against JKT Tanzania despite dominating the match at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, the Burundian tactician explained: “Due to this, we lacked confidence to source the second goal which could have given us full dominance of the match but, in the end, three points was better even though it is hard to get them.”

The win has now seen Yanga stretch their lead at the top of the log to 31 points, while Azam are second on 25, and champions Simba SC, who are away in to play Plateau United in a Caf match, are third on 23 points.

The win also saw Yanga maintain their unbeaten start to the season while also extending coach Kaze’s unbeaten run since joining the team after replacing fired Serbian Zlatko Krmpotic, to five matches.

Yanga will next take on Ruvu Shooting on Sunday.