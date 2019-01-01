Karius 'really happy' for Liverpool final win & is lovebombed by fans for his message

The German goalkeeper took to social media to congratulate the Anfield side on winning the Champions League crown

Loris Karius was inundated with messages of love after he congratulated for winning the .

The Reds beat 2-0 in the final in Madrid on Saturday to win the European competition for the first time in 14 years thanks to an early Mohamed Salah penalty and Divock Origi's second-half goal.

Jurgen Klopp's side avoided a repeat of last year's calamitous final defeat to , in which Karius played an unfortunate key role with two important errors in the 3-1 defeat.

The German goalkeeper played no role in the campaign this time around as he was sent to on a two-year loan deal last summer after Liverpool signed Alisson from .

But Karius took to social media to express his joy at seeing the Anfield club win the European crown.

"Congrats, [Liverpool]. Really happy for everyone at the club and fans. You deserved this," he tweeted.

And the 25-year-old was bombarded with positive messages from Liverpool fans as well as reminders that he is still part of the club.

Karius' contract with Liverpool runs until 2021, though Besiktas have an option to buy him at the end of his loan period.

He made 35 appearances for the Turkish side in 2018-19 as they finished third in the Super Lig, four points behind champions .