Kariakoo derby: Simba SC versus Yanga SC first round date revealed

The two Tanzanian giants will come face to face in the first derby of the season on October 18 at Mkapa Stadium

Simba SC and Young Africans (Yanga SC) will face off in their first meeting of the 2020-21 Mainland campaign on October 18.

According to the first round fixtures released on Monday by the Premier League Board (TPLB), the two most respected clubs in the country will square it off at Mkapa Stadium.

Last season, the two giants met three times, with the first round ending in a 2-2 draw before Yanga turned on the screw to win the second round fixture 1-0, but they again faced off in the semi-finals of the where Simba hammered Yanga 4-1.

Simba then went ahead to seal a season double – winning the Community Shield, the league and the domestic cup – after beating Namungo FC 2-1 in the final played in Sumbawanga, Rukwa.

The Kariakoo derby is among the best derbies in the East African region with also having the Mashemeji derby which pits rivals against AFC .

While Simba will have their coach Sven Vandenbroeck for the derby, Yanga will have a new man in charge after they fired Belgian Luc Eymael at the end of the last campaign. In fact, it was Eymael, who helped Yanga to beat Simba in the second round tie.

On the other hand, Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Morrison will parade for Simba against his former side, whom he helped win the second round tie. It was his goal, from a free-kick, that enabled Yanga to run away with maximum points at the then derby played at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

But before the derby, the season is set to get underway on September 6 with Simba starting their title defence with a tie against newly-promoted Ihefu FC.

Yanga will start the new season with a match against Tanzania Prisons at the newly-named Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Yanga fought hard and edged Azam FC for second place in the 2019/20 season but the next campaign will see them face their rivals without notable players.

Former captain Papy Tshishimbi, last season's top scorer David Molinga and defender Kevin Yondani are among the players who will not be part of the Timu Ya Mwananchi next season.

Namungo, who booked a place in the Confederation Cup by virtue of reaching the FA Cup final, will host Coastal Union at Majaliwa Stadium while another promoted side Gwambina FC will start their Premier League journey with a game against Biashara at Karume Stadium.

Septemba 6 fixtures; Namungo vs Coastal - Majaliwa, Lindi, Biashara vs Gwambina - Karume, Mara, Ihefu Vs Simba - Sokoine, Mbeya, Mtibwa vs Ruvu Shooting - Gairo, Morogoro, Yanga Vs Prisons - Mkapa, Dar, KMC vs Mbeya City - Uhuru, Dar and Azam Vs Polisi Tanzania - Azam Complex.