Kariobangi Sharks held after Yanga penalty in friendly

The Sharks had taken an early lead courtesy of Patrick Otieno before Patrick Sibomana leveled the scores for the hosts

Kenyan ( ) side held Yanga SC to a 1-1 draw in an international friendly played at Uwanja wa Taifa, Dar es Salaam.

The Sharks went ahead courtesy of Patrick Otieno, before Patrick Sibomana made it even from the penalty spot.

It is a result which will be welcomed by tacticians of either side, considering both teams were using the match to shape up for the 2019/20 season.

Yanga will be representing , alongside Simba SC in the Caf , after finishing second in the domestic league. The Tanzanian giants are also targeting to snatch the league title from rivals Simba.

Article continues below

Sharks, meanwhile, used the match to test a few tactics ahead of the KPL season which starts at the end of the month. The William Muluya-led side won the SportPesa Cup last season and reached the finals of the .

However, the team struggled in the league, finishing ninth.

Kariobangi Sharks XI: Bwire(GK) , Juma(c), Amani, Olwande, Omomdi, Shaphan ,Yidah, Ngunyi, Otieno, Mwendwa, Kapaito.