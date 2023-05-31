Karim Benzema drops transfer bombshell! Striker informs Real Madrid he wants to accept HUGE offer from Saudi side Al-Ittihad

Karim Benzema has reportedly told Real Madrid that he wants to accept a mega contract offer from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad.

Benzema received huge offer

Wants to sign for Al-Ittihad

Can leave Madrid in free transfer

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker has decided to make the free transfer to the Saudi Pro League, Foot Mercato reports, and has notified Madrid that he will not commit to a new contract after his current one expires at the end of the season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Benzema received an offer of a two-year contract that will see him earn reported €400 million (£346m/$439m). He will also be paid as an ambassador in Saudi Arabia's bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

AND WHAT'S MORE: With Cristiano Ronaldo already starring in the Saudi top flight with Al-Nassr, Benzema could follow his former Madrid team-mate, but he may not be the last elite star to make the move this summer. Lionel Messi is also coveted by Saudi Arabia, with Al-Hilal reported to be willing to offer him a huge deal to snub interest from Barcelona and Inter Miami.

WHAT NEXT FOR BENZEMA? Madrid may attempt to convince the France international to stay for at least one more year but it seems he is on his way to Saudi Arabia after all.