Karim Benzema set to sign one-year Real Madrid contract to extend Bernabeu stay

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema will reportedly play for at least one more season at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Will pen deal until the end of next season

18 goals in 27 appearances this year

Saudi Arabia move ruled out for now

WHAT HAPPENED? As expected, Benzema will stay at Real Madrid for the 2023-24 season, and is set to pen a one-year deal, according to The Athletic. The player has been cryptic about his future and fueled speculation that he might seek another opportunity. But he will be Los Blancos' go-to man at least another season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Benzema, the reigning Ballon d'Or winner, had his best season yet last year, scoring 44 goals in 46 appearances. He hasn't reached those same heights this year, with 18 in 27, but is still among Europe's deadliest finishers. The France international has struggled with hamstring issues in recent months.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Benzema is one of three major Madrid players seeing their deals expire this summer. Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are also on expiring contracts and will have to decide whether to stay in Madrid in the coming weeks, too.

WHAT NEXT? Benzema is in the starting XI as Madrid take on Liverpool in the second leg of their Champions League tie on Wednesday. He seems poised to be leading the line for the rest of the season, too.