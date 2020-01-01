Kariakoo Derby: Sigh of relief as doubtful Simba SC's Chama trains ahead of Yanga SC showdown

The club’s doctor had initially hinted the Zambian might not be involved on Saturday because of an injury he picked up against Kagera Sugar

Simba SC fans can now breathe a sigh of relief after Clatous Chama was seen training with the team despite the injury doubt which was thought to rule him out of the Yanga SC encounter.

The Zambian international has been an influential member of the Simba squad this season and has been involved in three assists and has scored two goals. During their game against Kagera Sugar, Chama was substituted with Ibrahim Ajibu with the fear he had suffered a knock.

On Friday, the club’s doctor Yassin Gembe predicted the midfielder could be out for more than 14 days.

“What I have observed on Chama after taking him through the initial medication, the problem can sideline him for at least a week or even two in order for him to get back to his previous level,” Gembe said.

“But again let us wait until we get a full report from the hospital.

“We had to get him out against Kagera Sugar because he seemed to have been in pain even after I had attended to him in the first place.”

But Chama was among the players that took part in the last training session on Friday. Others in training were; Ibrahim Ajibu, Francis Kahata, Erasto Nyoni, Larry Bwalya, Said Ndemla, Mohamed Hussein, Muzamir Yassin, Beno Kakolanya, Aishi Manula, Miraj Athumani, David Kameta, Hassan Dilunga, Ally Salim, Luis Miquissone, Charles Ilanfya, Jonas Mkude, Ibrahim Ame, Pascal Wawa, Gadiel Michael and John Bocco.

Head coach Sven Vandenbroeck will not have Meddie Kagere available as well as Brazilian midfielder Gerson Fraga but he revealed the kind of playstyle he might adopt against Yanga without the injured duo.

“We can start with one striker and have attacking midfielders like Luis Miquissone, Francis Kahata, Said Ndemla and Ibrahim Ajibu behind,” Vandenbroeck said.

“There is no doubt that the match against Yanga is a big one that touches on the emotions of many people. Having all key players available always brings more confidence but we will have to find an alternative although I have complete faith in my remaining players that they can actually do a good job.”

Chris Mugalu, who had been sidelined from the previous matches with an injury, could be available for the Kariakoo clash given that he played a few minutes against Kagera Sugar.