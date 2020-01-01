Kariakoo Derby: Yanga SC’s Kaze explains why 2020/21 Simba SC clash will be different

Timu ya Wananchi will host their traditional rivals who have been hit with injuries and have lost a total of two games

Young Africans (Yanga SC) head coach Cedric Kaze has explained why the first 2020/21 Mainland Kariakoo Derby against Simba SC will be different.

The Burundian acknowledges the emotions the derby draws but is quick to accept the fact that Yanga are facing the defending champions of the last three seasons.

“When you look back at the history of the derby, it is a match that draws passion and huge magnitude of fans and it is set to be different this year given how the league has started,” Kaze said as was quoted by the club’s social media pages.

“I can only say we are going to play against the defending champions and they are not just the defending champions, they have been champions in the last three seasons.”

The former Vital’ O coach also explained how the Simba test will be of importance to his players.

“It is a big derby for our fans, our players and everyone associated with Yanga,” he added.

“It is going to be the perfect way to test our players and their level of preparedness. We want to see whether there are changes within our squad as compared to the last season.

“This is going to be the biggest test to show the individual brilliance of every player.”

Kaze said a win will give them a great source of inspiration when facing other league rivals as they hope to win the title they have failed to in the last three attempts.

“Without considering the league standings, we know the match will give us a step further to open the gap but the gap alone [between Yanga and Simba] will not be decisive in the title race, no,” he concluded.

“It is going to be good if we get a step further away from them but again it should serve as a source of motivation in the other matches. We will need to use the exact amount of energy against the other rivals not just against Simba.

“Therefore, I am calling upon Wananchi [the citizens] and Yanga fans to come and support the boys as we have prepared well on our part. We know it is not going to be an easy ride but we have prepared enough to deal with the bigger task ahead.”

Yanga are second on the standings with 23 points while Simba are third with 19.