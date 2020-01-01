Kariakoo Derby: Yanga SC vs Simba SC encounter will amaze Caf boss Ahmad - Nugaz

The continental governing body chief will be the high-profile guest as Tanzania's most popular sides clash again on March 8 in Dar es Salaam

Yanga SC Mobilisation Officer Antonio Nugaz has promised Caf President Ahmad Ahmad will be 'amazed' by their match against fierce rivals Simba SC.

Yanga will host Simba at the National Stadium and the Caf boss is expected to grace the Kariakoo Derby as he is in the country for a three-day visit.

“We want to assure him [Ahmad Ahmad] the team [Yanga] is going to display good football which is worth watching and is going to be amazed by what he is going to see,” Nugaz told Daily News.

On his part, the Football Federation (TFF) Media Liason Officer Clifford Ndimbo has explained the importance of Ahmad's visit to the country.

“It is an essential tour for us as far as football matters are concerned since he is going to meet government officials and assess the entire issue of football development which is critical to our nation,” Ndimbo was quoted by the Daily News as saying.

Meanwhile, Simba SC Media Officer has urged fans to attend the Kariakoo Derby even if Yanga are going to enjoy the proceedings from gate collections.

“We are a big club now such we do not depend on gate charges to run our affairs anymore. I talked to our captain [John] Bocco and he told me they need fans in order to give them morale,” Manara said.

“The players will talk on the pitch so the fans should remain silent.”

Yanga coach Luc Eymael and his captain Juma Abdula affirmed they are ready to face their rivals after drawing 2-2 in the reverse fixture.

“We have had good preparations with my players and I hope they will implement what we have trained on in order to get the three points. That is our target,” Eymael told Mwanaspoti.

“We have trained well and we know are ready enough to face and defeat Simba so we can get the three points. I know the match is not going to be easy but we are ready on our part to face our opponents,” Abdul told Mwanaspoti too.

The match will start at 4:00 PM EAT.