Kariakoo derby: Yanga SC versus Simba SC first-round date moved

The Tanzanian giants will come face to face in the first derby of the season on November 7 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium

Board (TPLB) has confirmed changes to the Mainland Premier League pitting rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC) and Simba SC.

The Kariakoo derby which was the first meeting between the two giants in the 2020-21 campaign, has now been moved from October 18, 2020, to November 7, 2020, and will still be played at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

TPLB has confirmed through a signed statement the change of date has been necessitated by the fact the two giants have key players turning out for their respective countries during the international break, and will thus have problems arriving back in Tanzania in readiness for the derby owing to strict Covid-19 measures.

“TPLB has done changes to match number 61 in the Mainland Premier League between Yanga SC and Simba SC moving it from October 18, 2020, to November 7, 2020, starting at 5 pm at Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania,” read the statement obtained by Goal on Wednesday.

“The changes have been necessitated by the fact that there are strict travel rules in different countries after players travelled to honour international assignments might affect the squads of the two clubs because of late arrivals.

“Several counties are still adhering to the strict Covid-19 measures they put in place since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and as such we cannot risk playing the derby on October 18.”

Last season, the two giants met three times, with the first round ending in a 2-2 draw before Yanga turned on the screw to win the second round fixture 1-0, but they again faced off in the semi-finals of the where Simba won 4-1.

Simba then went ahead to seal a season double – winning the Community Shield, the league, and the domestic cup – after beating Namungo FC 2-1 in the final played in Sumbawanga, Rukwa.

The Kariakoo derby is among the best derbies in the East African region with also having the Mashemeji derby which pits rivals against AFC .

While Simba will have their coach Sven Vandenbroeck for the derby, Yanga will have a new man in charge after they fired Belgian Luc Eymael at the end of the last campaign and later Zlatko Krmpotic after 37 matches in charge of the club.

Both teams have started the season well, winning their first four matches and drawing one.