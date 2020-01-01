Kariakoo Derby: Yanga SC keeper Mnata was the difference against Simba SC – Bocco

The Taifa Stars striker hails their opponent’s keeper for denying them a point from the league derby played on Sunday

Simba SC captain John Bocco has hailed Young Africans (Yanga SC) keeper Metacha Mnata for their win in the Mainland derby on Sunday.

Bernard Morrison’s spectacular free-kick in the first half decided the day as Yanga floored Simba at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam in a match watched by President John Magufuli and the President of the Confederation of African Football (Caf) Ahmad Ahmad.

However, Simba did not give up easily in the match as they attacked Yanga especially in the closing stages of the second half but it was keeper Mnata, who denied them a point from the fixture with a number of point-blank saves.

“He was the best player on the pitch in the derby,” Bocco told Azam TV after the final whistle of the entertaining match.

“He played like six people, he was a wall for us, we could not penetrate, he had a good day, and I think he made the difference in the derby.”

On what went wrong for Simba, Bocco said: “I don’t think anything went wrong for us because we did our best to get a win, we played like we always do but their keeper was in excellent form.

“We don’t have to keep crying now because we have lost, I want to congratulate Yanga for the win, they deserved to win and we must now focus on the next assignment.

“We have several matches to the end of the season and our main focus now is to bounce back to winning ways.”

Regardless of the result, Simba still sit on top of the league table with 68 points from 27 matches, while Yanga move to third on 50 points from 25 outings. Azam FC are second on 51 points from 27 matches.