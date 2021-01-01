Kariakoo Derby: Yanga SC have no chance - Simba SC captain Bocco

The two Tanzanian giants are chasing the league title in the ongoing campaign and clash in the league this weekend

Simba SC captain John Bocco is confident his team will get maximum points when they host rivals Yanga SC in a Tanzania Mainland League match on May 8.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi have not won any of their last three Kariakoo Derbies in the league. They have lost once and drawn twice, and with the two teams fighting to win the league this season, it is expected to be a close contest.



With that in mind, the towering attacker expects a difficult match but they have a good team capable of claiming three points.

"The derby will be tough, but we will organise ourselves for better chances of winning the game," Bocco told Goal.

"Our team is good with quality and experienced players and I am confident we will fight to ensure we get a positive outcome in that game.

"We respect Yanga, they are a good team who started the season well, and even the way they are playing you can tell they are a quality side.

"However I believe we will prepare better than Yanga and end up getting maximum points in that particular match.

"Despite their quality, they have no chance of beating us."

Last weekend, the defending Tanzania Cup champions came from a goal down to defeat Kagera Sugar 2-1 to make it to the last eight.

Erick Mwaijage struck for the Sugar Millers in the 44th minute, but Bernard Morrison and Meddie Kagere replied in the 56th and 66th minutes, respectively, to ensure Mnyama advanced.

The Tanzania international has since stated why the Msimbazi Street-based charges struggled in the first half and went on to appreciate the fans for their support.

"In the first half, it was not easy, Kagera were well organised and it is the reason why we struggled," Bocco added.

Article continues below

"But after the break, we stepped up, doubled our effort, and managed to get maximum points. We thank our fans for the support they have given us, they have supported us regardless of the unfriendly weather conditions."

Yanga SC also made it to the last eight after their controversial 1-0 win over Tanzania Prisons on Saturday, where their opponents were certain they deserved to get a penalty.

Mwadui defeated Coastal Union 2-0 to advance, while Dodoma Jiji also made it to the last eight after a 2-0 win over the Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC).