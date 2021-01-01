Kariakoo Derby: Yanga SC fans would’ve witnessed new team vs Simba SC – Mazingisa

The highly-anticipated clash was called off following the change of kick-off time which Timu ya Mwananchi opposed

Yanga SC technical and administrative advisor Senzo Mazingisa has stated the postponement of the Kariakoo Derby denied their fans a chance to see a new-looking side.

Yanga were to be hosted by Simba on May 8 before a disagreement arose from the change in the kick-off time. Yanga objected to the new schedule that pushed the kick-off time from 17:00 EAT to 19:00 EAT while Simba were ready to have the game start under the new programme.

Mazingisa said Yanga are now looking a great outfit especially with the appointment of Naserredine Nabi as the head coach.

"The team is taking great shape and it is unfortunate the match against Simba was called off. The fans would have got a chance to see a new team under the new coach Naserredine [Nabi]," Mazingisa told Mwanaspoti.

"The fans now need to rally around the team because with the new coach, we are about to see a greatly improved squad. It is also important to ensure we win the remaining games."

The former Simba chief Executive Officer added they will be guided by the government's direction in as far as the preparation for the derby is concerned.

"The government has given a direction and it is from there we will sit down and take the next step on our part," he added.

The government has already ordered that the Kariakoo Derby be played after it told Tanzania Football Federation and the Premier League Board to set a new date.

The fans who had purchased tickets will have access to the stadium according to the ministry’s direction.

"Data Center Company, which is responsible for tickets during match days, has been ordered to ensure the tickets purchased by 43,947 fans in readiness for the match are used to access the game once the dates are set," the ministry’s statement said.

"The company will also manufacture extra tickets for the fans who were unable to purchase the initial ones for the match. The tickets should satisfy the number of fans allowed to fill the stadium."

The derby's results are expected to have a major impact on the title race given that Simba and Yanga are direct competitors sitting first and second at the top.