Kariakoo Derby: Yanga SC and Simba SC will display ‘good brain football’ – Eymael

The Belgian coach promises to end a poor run of results against their rivals when he takes charge of his first derby

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Luc Eymael expects to see 'a very good brain football' when they take on rivals Simba SC in a Mainland derby on Sunday.

The two sides settled to a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture and Yanga will be seeking to end their bad run of results against the Tanzanian champions at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Eymael, who will be taking charge of his first derby in , now says with both teams having quality players, fans should anticipate a good game.

“We have had a nice training session ahead of tomorrow's [Sunday] game, which is very important for everybody in the country but we will try to do our job to emerge, winners,” Eymael is quoted by Daily News.

“I know fans will come in numbers to watch their teams and I want to assure them the players will not disappoint, we both have quality players and I know it will be an entertaining derby.

“In my last interview, I said the game will be similar to the recent El Clasico match between and but generally, it will be a good game against a good opponent,” Eymael continued.

It will be the 104th clash between the giants since 1965 when the league was officially introduced.

Yanga have a slight edge above Simba as they have won 36 times, while Simba have won 31 outings and 36 matches have ended in a draw.

Yanga have scored a total of 109 goals compared to Simba’s 99. Runaway league leaders Simba, welcome a Yanga side, sitting 21 points above their rivals, but with the Jangwani Street lads having played two games less.

Defending champions Simba maintained grip of the top position after collecting 68 points from 26 games, while Yanga sits in the fourth position with 47 points from 24 outings.