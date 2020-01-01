Kariakoo Derby win will sweeten Yanga SC's season if Simba SC win the title - Nugaz

The 27-time league champions are aiming at winning against their rivals for the first time in four years

Yanga SC Communications Officer Antonio Nugaz has stated defeating Simba SC in the Kariakoo Derby will help them cope with their rivals' possible glory later in the season.

The 27-time champions came from behind to force a 2-2 draw with the defending champions in the first leg played at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam. The hosts come into the game 11 points behind Wekundu wa Msimbazi who have 68 points from 26 matches.

"We do not care if Simba win the league; Yanga win will neutralize the sweetness that comes with winning the title," Nugaz is quoted by Mwanaspoti.

"It is a massive game for us and we are eyeing nothing less than maximum points. We have motivated our players and I believe they will not disappoint on Sunday; it is the most important game for us."

Club sponsors GSM has promised to reward his players with Tsh200M if they defeat the 20-time league champions.

The last time Yanga defeated Simba was way back on February 20, 2016, when goals apiece from Donald Ngoma and Amissi Tambwe gave them a 2-0 win. The teams have met seven times since then and Simba have won on three occasions with the remaining four matches ending in draws.