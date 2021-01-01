Kariakoo Derby: TPLB to decide fate of postponed Simba SC vs Yanga SC duel

The highly-anticipated clash was called off after the kick-off time was rescheduled

Tanzania Premier League Board has confirmed it will give direction concerning the postponed Simba SC and Yanga SC game.

The board, without giving clarifications as to why the Kariakoo Derby was actually rescheduled and later called off, has chosen to explain how they communicated the new kick-off time to the teams as well as how Yanga and Simba arrived and left thereafter.

"TPLB would like to give clarification on why the match between Yanga and Simba was rescheduled and later called off. According to the schedule, the match was to start at 17:00 EAT on May 8 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium," TPLB's statement obtained by Goal read.

"But in the afternoon of May 8, we received the notification from TFF that the match has been pushed forward to 19:00 EAT. We acted on the directions of the notice and rescheduled the game accordingly.

"Through the TPLB, we notified all the teams and stakeholders responsible including the fans at the stadium through notifications on online platforms.

"The notification to the team was made at least three hours before the kick-off time. After TPLB was satisfied that the teams and fans had been accordingly informed, we went on to make plans for the game to be played at 19:00 EAT.

"Yanga arrived at the stadium at 16:20 EAT, went to the pitch at 16:35 and carried out their pre-match light training session until 16:50. The players and the coaches came again at 17:10 EAT and remained therefore for 10 minutes before finally leaving.

"At 17:40 EAT, they boarded their bus and left the Mkapa Stadium.

"Simba, on the other hand, came at 17:25 EAT, until they were notified the match had been finally called off. Thereafter TPLB and in conjunction with the security authorities, the match was suspended in accordance with the Premier League regulations 10 (1) and 10 (2)."

The board confirmed they have already received the report from the officials and will deliver a way forward on Monday.

"The TPLB’s secretariat has received the report from the match commissioner, the board will have a meeting on May 10 in accordance with Premier League regulations 10 (2) and 10 (4)," it concluded.

"The board apologises for the inconvenience caused."