Kariakoo derby: TPLB reveal Yanga SC sanctions if they skip Simba SC date

The league managers have spelt out the stern action that will be meted out on the Jangwani giants if they fail to face their Msimbazi rivals

The Tanzania Premier League Board have come out to warn Yanga SC they will be relegated two divisions down from the Mainland Premier League if they make good on their threats and fail to face rivals Simba SC on July 3.

On Thursday, the Jangwani giants left the football fraternity in Tanzania in suspense after they claimed they only have four matches remaining to conclude the 2020-21 season and thus excluding the Karioakoo derby which was rescheduled after it failed to take place on May 8.

Yanga media officer Hassan Bumbuli made the comments and insisted they are already done with playing against Simba this season in the league and that their focus is on remaining matches against Ruvu Shooting, Mwadui FC, Ihefu FC, Dodoma Jiji, and also the FA Cup.

The statement has not gone down well with the league managers, who, through CEO Almas Kasongo, have stated Yanga will eventually face tough consequences as per the rules governing the game in the country if they don’t show up for the eagerly awaited second round derby at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

What has been said?

“We have rules that govern the sport in the country and they will be used if Yanga goes ahead and fail to face Simba, the rules are very clear any team that fails to honour a match will be relegated two divisions down,” Kasongo told Goal.

“The rules are not in force because Yanga have said what they have said but the rules are there for all teams to follow and they cut across all clubs in the top-flight, not alone Yanga, so they have to be very careful before doing what they want to do.”

What did Bumbuli say?

In ruling out playing against Simba, the Yanga official said: “The team is back in training and on Sunday we will play a friendly match against African Lyon at the Azam Complex in Chamazi, Dar es Salaam.

“It will be one of our preparations for the remaining four league matches. We have games against Ruvu Shooting, Mwadui FC, Ihefu FC, and Dodoma Jiji.

“We already played against Simba on May 8 and we are done with that. I am talking about the remaining four league matches that are in the fixture timetable.

“As far as I am concerned, we also have two Tanzania Cup matches. One will be in the semis against Biashara Mara United and the final since I am confident we will qualify.

“We don't know whether there is a league match against Simba, we have not received any confirmation on the same and I cannot talk about what is not there.”

The two giants have only met once this season with the first round contest ending in a 1-1 draw but they are also likely to meet in the domestic cup final if Simba beat Azam FC in their semi-final and Yanga overcome Biashara United in the other.