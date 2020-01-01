Kariakoo Derby: To beat Simba SC, Yanga SC only need fair referees - Nugaz

The official is hopeful the Wananchi will get a win over Wekundu wa Msimbazi who are clear at the top of the league table with 68 points

Yanga SC will emerge victorious against Simba SC on Sunday if the referees are fair, the club's Media Officer Antonio Nugaz has claimed.

Yanga will host their Mainland League rivals on March 8 at the National Stadium for the second clash of the season and Nugaz believes a win for them will also be good for a 'peaceful' Dar es Salaam after the match.

“If all the referees handed duties to officiate the match do their job in a fair and diligent manner then we will come out winners. We all understand football has three end results and as Yanga we are ready to get any of the three; a win, a draw or a loss,” Nugaz told Mwanaspoti.

“But it will be our happiest moment to see a Simba lose on Sunday even if they are going to be champions at the end of the season. Yanga surely have to win so that we can have a peaceful and noiseless Dar es Salaam after the derby.”

The officer also explained the difference between Wananchi and Wekundu wa Msimbazi which could tip the match in favour of the record Tanzanian champions.

“We have respect for Simba for the kind of players they have but if you have been observing keenly Yanga have been playing in the most entertaining way and most importantly as a unit. This is the greatest source of hope for us that come Sunday we will carry the day,” Nugaz concluded.

Yanga and Simba meet again on March 8 after drawing 2-2 in the reverse fixture on January 4.

Martin Saanya from Morogoro has been named as the centre referee for the Kariakoo Derby while Mohamed Mkono from Tanga and Frank Komba from Dar es Salaam will act as the first and second assistant referees respectively.

Abdalla Mwinyimkuu from Singida will be the reserve referee while the match commissioner duties have been handed to Mohammed Mkweche from Dar es Salaam.

The derby will also be graced by Caf President Ahmad Ahmad who will be in the country for a three-day trip by the invitation of the Football Federation (TFF).