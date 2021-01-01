Kariakoo Derby: TFF will refund money to Simba SC and Yanga SC fans – Karia

The federation boss moves to assure fans that their money is safe and will be refunded to them after the derby was called off

Tanzania Football Federation has assured fans who had paid to watch the Mainland Premier League derby between Simba SC and Yanga SC that they will get their money back.

The eagerly awaited Kariakoo derby was called off on Saturday due to unclear circumstances after Yanga refused to accept the change of kick-off time from 1700hrs to 1900hrs and snubbed the game.

TFF issued a statement of postponing the game by two hours and Yanga walked out when Simba did not show up.

TFF President Wallace Karia has told Goal they will issue a statement on what forced the derby to be canceled and also moved to assure fans who had gained access to the match venue that their money was safe.

“We are going to issue a statement on what transpired to have the derby moved from the earlier set time and why it was postponed,” Karia told Goal on Monday.

“For now, we don’t know what happened, and I cannot talk about it, but in regards to the fans who had purchased tickets for the match, I want to assure them their money is safe, it will not get lost and they will get a refund.

“The money raised from the ticket sales is already in the hands of the government, we don’t have access to it, it is saved in the system of the cards they use to buy tickets so no one should panic, the money will be refunded to them, everyone will get their money back.”

On Sunday, Simba hit out at the Tanzania Premier League Board and Yanga for the cancellation of the derby and asked to be handed a win from the abandoned tie and that Yanga be relegated for skipping the game.

“We all know Yanga did not do good by refusing to play, as per the rules they should be relegated to the third-tier and Simba be awarded three points and two goals," the reigning champions said in a statement obtained by Goal.

“What Yanga did is like a betrayal to the country and the government who had ordered the match to be pushed forward by two hours.

Article continues below

“We believe the postponement of the game was done intentionally by the Tanzania Premier League Board to favour Yanga who were obligated to obey the guidelines from the government through TFF.

“Simba are saddened by the decision of the TPLB and urge the respective authorities to investigate the matter fully including the reason why Yanga were allowed to access the stadium before the time. We have also written to those authorities over the same.”

Simba will now shift their focus to the Caf Champions League where they have a quarter-final clash against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.